University of Tennessee to unveil statues honoring football trailblazers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced plans to unveil a new tribute to four trailblazers throughout the history of Tennessee football.

The statues will be released as a kickoff to Neyland Stadium’s year-long centennial celebration.

On Thursday, September 2, bronze statues commemorating Lester McClain (1968-70), Jackie Walker (1969-71), Condredge Holloway (1972-74) and Tee Martin (1996-99) will be unveiled in the plaza outside Gate 21 at Neyland Stadium.

“I want to say thank you to the Tennessee athletic department—past and present—for this outstanding honor,” Tee Martin said. “I want this statue to represent those who came before me and opened doors for me at the University of Tennessee—Lester McClain and Condredge Holloway, to name a few. I want to thank my teammates and coaches for their hard work and love during some of the most memorable years in UT football history. I will always love you all. Go Vols!”

A dedication ceremony will take place when the statues are unveiled on Sept. 2 ahead of the Vols season-opener against Bowling Green. Due to space limitations related to campus transit services in the Gate 21 area (classes are in session that day), attendance for the ceremony will be limited, but the event will be streamed live on UTsports.com and the Tennessee Athletics YouTube channel.

UT Athletic Director Danny White said he set a plan in motion to honor the former players during his first weeks on the job. White said the men, “represent significant ‘firsts’ and forged a path for generations of minority student-athletes to follow in their footsteps on Rocky Top.”

Sculptor Brian Hanlon crafted each Vol legend in a unique, game-action pose over the last several months at his New Jersey studio.

“It’s an honor for this university to be able to permanently recognize the impact of these men in such a powerful way,” White said. “We are proud of what their names represent, and I believe this is a fitting tribute. They carried themselves with strength and grace as they led the way for so many others. I love that our football student-athletes will pass by this installation during every Vol Walk. I hope it serves as a reminder of those who came before them and paved the way for progress.”

The project was funded through the My All Campaign.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.