VUMC reports adult hospital and emergency department are completely full

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirm with WVLT News that their adult hospital and emergency department are completely full and they are denying transfers.

“The Middle Tennessee Transfer Coordinating Center is up and running to try to balance the load around the city,” officials released in a statement. “Those transfers are being placed in hospitals despite capacity and staffing challenges.”

With COVID-19 cases in Tennessee on the rise, the virus does not discriminate based on age.

“Patients we are treating for COVID are all ages, with some in their early to mid-20s being very sick,” officials said.

Officials urge that if you are able to get the vaccines, get it as soon as you can.

“We continue to see that the majority, more than 90%, of those admitted for COVID are unvaccinated and those that are vaccinated are also severely immunocompromised.”

