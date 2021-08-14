Agencies bring fugitive to justice

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies took part in the arrest of a wanted fugitive in Monroe County on August 10, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force teamed up with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Tennessee Highway Patrol Aviation Unit and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Noah Keith Tipton early Tuesday morning, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.

“Thank you to all agencies involved in the capture of Mr. Tipton,” said Jones.

Tipton is charged with aggravated assault and violation of federal probation.

