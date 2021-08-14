Jamboree night for High School Football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the start of the 2021 regular season a week away, it was a perfect night for high school football dress rehearsal across east Tennessee on Jamboree night.

Included was Neyland Stadium and the Knox County Jamboree. Neyland Stadium starting its 100 year birthday anniversary celebration by making so many memories for high school kids at 16 schools.

The first two to hit Shields Watkins Field were Austin East and The King’s Academy. An emotional game for the Road Runners after the loss of a student just about a week or so ago. Kings Academy won that game seven to nothing.

The second game of the night featured South-Doyle and Halls and there was a lot of defense in that one. It was Halls coming up with some big plays as both teams were feeling themselves out on this first night of action.

In the next game all eyes were on Powell and big #99 for the Panthers, defensive line transfer Walter Nolan. The ESPN 300 top prospect told out Mark Packer that his choice of schools is down to Texas A&M, Florida and Tennessee. He went on to say, “I can see myself calling this place home in a couple months.”

Nolan’s Panthers took on the Bearden Bulldogs Friday night and it was talented Powell quarterback Jordyn Potts being intercepted by the Bulldogs twice in their quarter of action.

Also in action Friday night, it was Gary Rankin’s six time defending state champion Alcoa Tornadoes. Alcoa took on William Blount in a 15 minute quarter at the Blount County Jamboree over at Jack Renfro Stadium on the Heritage High Campus. The Govs are trying to make the playoffs for the second time in three years under head coach Phillip Shadowens. However, it was mostly Alcoa thanks to a stout defense and the running of tailback Jordan Harris, who scored a pair of touchdowns in the Tornadoes 13-0 win.

The high school football season kicks-off next week with our first Rivalry Thursday game of the season featuring a pair of playoff teams from a year ago, South-Doyle at Oak Ridge.

