Knoxville Police respond to “serious crash” in Knoxville
Knoxville police are asking people to take alternate routes following a serious crash on Merchant Drive.
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a “serious crash” Saturday, the department announced on Twitter. The crash occurred on Merchant Drive at Merchants Center Boulevard.
Officials are asking people to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.