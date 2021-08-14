Advertisement

Knoxville Police respond to “serious crash” in Knoxville

Knoxville police are asking people to take alternate routes following a serious crash on Merchant Drive.
Officers respond to serious crash
Officers respond to serious crash
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a “serious crash” Saturday, the department announced on Twitter. The crash occurred on Merchant Drive at Merchants Center Boulevard.

Officials are asking people to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

