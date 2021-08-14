Advertisement

More Oak Ridge schools requiring masks

Two Oak Ridge middle schools will start requiring masks on Monday, August 16.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An email sent to staff obtained by WVLT News, said that Robertsville Middle and Jefferson Middle schools are mandating masks due to an increase in COIVD-19 cases.

Oak Ridge school district tracks the cases in each school.

Robertsville Middle School currently has 20 active student cases and one staff case while Jefferson Middle School currently has 16 active student cases and two staff cases.

Oak Ridge Superintendent, Dr. Bruce Borchers, stated in the email that the mandate will not last the entire year, it’s just to address the current need at each building. He does not want to make a district wide decision that he does not see as necessary.

Punishments will vary for students who don’t wear masks that range from warnings to suspensions.

