Advertisement

Neighbors react after skeletal remains found in Jefferson County

Jefferson County Sheriffs deputies responded to reports of skeletal remains found along Sockless Road in Dandridge.
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors along a Dandridge road are wondering what happened after deputies responded to discovered skeletal remains, on Friday.

”I went to the bank to cash my check and the lady I know there asked me ‘Allen do you know anything about that body they found down there on Sockless road,’ and I said I don’t know nothing about it,” said Sammy Lyle who lives near where the remains were found.

Lyle has lived along Sockless Road for almost six decades and said the road used to be lined with family members.

”All of this was all family through here. Three families owned this whole road when I was growing up,” said Lyle.

While it’s still home to Lyle, the familiarity that he calls home has gone away.

”You don’t know who’s in these trailer parks anymore,” said Lyle.

While he doesn’t know who the remains could belong to, nor how they could have wound up in his neighbor’s yard, Lyle hopes they get their answers soon.

“I mean it is crazy. I mean finding a body, I just hope he wasn’t murdered or something like that,” said Lyle.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
child tax credit
August child tax credit payments coming early
Kingston Pike Crash
Officer and victim identified in fatal officer-involved crash on Kingston Pike
‘We will find you’ says Tennessee mask protestor to masked
President Joe Biden
“This isn’t about politics,” President Biden addresses Tenn. mask protestors

Latest News

Heritage High School
Jamboree night for High School Football
Investigators discover skeletal remains in Dandrige
Oak Ridge Schools bus
More Oak Ridge schools requiring masks
Sheriff Seals will officially retire on August 31 after serving as the sheriff since 2008.
Sevier Co. Sheriff Ronald “Hoss” Seals announces retirement