Neighbors react after skeletal remains found in Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors along a Dandridge road are wondering what happened after deputies responded to discovered skeletal remains, on Friday.

”I went to the bank to cash my check and the lady I know there asked me ‘Allen do you know anything about that body they found down there on Sockless road,’ and I said I don’t know nothing about it,” said Sammy Lyle who lives near where the remains were found.

Lyle has lived along Sockless Road for almost six decades and said the road used to be lined with family members.

”All of this was all family through here. Three families owned this whole road when I was growing up,” said Lyle.

While it’s still home to Lyle, the familiarity that he calls home has gone away.

”You don’t know who’s in these trailer parks anymore,” said Lyle.

While he doesn’t know who the remains could belong to, nor how they could have wound up in his neighbor’s yard, Lyle hopes they get their answers soon.

“I mean it is crazy. I mean finding a body, I just hope he wasn’t murdered or something like that,” said Lyle.

