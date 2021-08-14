Advertisement

RAM clinic makes its way to Maryville

The clinic is providing free dental, medical and vision services.
Dental volunteers at Maryville's RAM Clinic
Dental volunteers at Maryville's RAM Clinic
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical, RAM, has made its way to Maryville to providing free dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals.

Volunteering as a dentist, Tom Kapczynski said he’s honored to be able to give back to the community.

“If I can help people in pain, that’s a blessing. I don’t worry about the numbers. I work hard, and so do all the rest of the dentists. We just come to stay busy,” said Kapczynski.

This month’s clinic is being held at the Everett Recreation Center in Maryville, for two days, August 14 and 15.

Services at RAM include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses, mammograms, COVID-19 vaccines, women’s health exams, addiction counseling, neurology and general medical exams.

Outside of the clinic, other organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank and Metro Drug Coalition were there. Second Harvest giving away food, and Metro giving free Narcan training.

“Just getting to connect with individuals that have experienced active addiction or have went through it with family, just hearing some of the stories it’s really heartwarming,” says Ashlee Crouse with Metro Drug Coalition.

Dental services for Sunday’s clinic are full, but vision services will still be available.

