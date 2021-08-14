Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue respond to crash
Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue responded to a crash Saturday.
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a crash around 3:18 p.m., officials with Rural Metro said in a release. The crash occurred on Heiskell Road at E. Copeland Road, according to the release.
One car was upside down, and the driver was initially trapped inside, according to a call made to Rural Metro. When officials arrived all passengers had made it out of their cars, however.
All passengers suffered only minor injuries, Rural Metro officials said.
