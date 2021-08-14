Advertisement

Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue respond to crash

Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue responded to a crash Saturday.
Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue respond to crash
Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue respond to crash(Rural Metro)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a crash around 3:18 p.m., officials with Rural Metro said in a release. The crash occurred on Heiskell Road at E. Copeland Road, according to the release.

This afternoon at approximately 318pm, Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a reported vehicle crash on...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Saturday, August 14, 2021

One car was upside down, and the driver was initially trapped inside, according to a call made to Rural Metro. When officials arrived all passengers had made it out of their cars, however.

All passengers suffered only minor injuries, Rural Metro officials said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Kingston Pike Crash
Officer and victim identified in fatal officer-involved crash on Kingston Pike
child tax credit
August child tax credit payments coming early
Investigators discover skeletal remains in Dandrige
The incident is taking place on Ridgeview Way. Residents are advised to stay away from this area.
Strawberry Plains standoff resolved, one in custody

Latest News

Beast tasting water
West Tennessee town ranks number one in water taste test
Dental volunteers at Maryville's RAM Clinic
RAM clinic makes its way to Maryville
Officers respond to serious crash
One sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following Knoxville crash
Anderson County inmates made the decision to get baptized.
Six Anderson County inmates get baptized