Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue respond to crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a crash around 3:18 p.m., officials with Rural Metro said in a release. The crash occurred on Heiskell Road at E. Copeland Road, according to the release.

This afternoon at approximately 318pm, Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue responded to a reported vehicle crash on... Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Saturday, August 14, 2021

One car was upside down, and the driver was initially trapped inside, according to a call made to Rural Metro. When officials arrived all passengers had made it out of their cars, however.

All passengers suffered only minor injuries, Rural Metro officials said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.