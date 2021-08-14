Advertisement

Six Anderson County inmates get baptized

The Anderson County Sheriff said he was proud of the inmates for their decision.
Anderson County inmates made the decision to get baptized.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Six Anderson County inmates were baptized on August 13.

The Anderson County Sheriff expressed thanks to Chaplain Fred Owenby, Pastor Jimmy Ambrose, and Alternatives to Incarceration Director Lacresha Logan for their commitment to changing the lives of inmates.

The six inmates all are serving sentences for various things but all have one thing in common, the decision to accept Christ as their Savior and get baptized.

“But today and forever, I can say they are my brothers in Christ and for that I’m grateful,” said Anderson County Sheriff in a social media post.

This picture right here hits me in the feels. First, I want to thank Chaplain Fred Owenby, Pastor Jimmy Ambrose, and...

Posted by Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN on Friday, August 13, 2021

The Sheriff also said that in his position it was easy just to look at the people and think of them as just inmates serving a sentence, but feels like it is incumbent upon himself and others to make a mark on their lives to better themselves.

“But today, let’s celebrate their decision and pray for their continued walk in Chris,” said Anderson County Sheriff.

