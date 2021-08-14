Steamy Saturday with storms returning this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The steamy weather continues today with scattered storms later this afternoon and evening. Fred though could bring us some much-needed rain to start out the new week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are looking at another hot and humid day! Highs will get near 92 this afternoon but could be feeling closer to the mid to upper 90s for some. We should see that sunshine throughout most of the day with scattered storms returning later in the afternoon to evening hours. Plateau to the mountains have the best chance of seeing those storms, but we could even see a few of those storms drop into the valley.

Showers linger into the evening hours with temperatures dropping to near 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday brings us Fred’s clouds. Rain will hold off until later in the day, though, as the outermost rain bands of Fred arrive. It’s only marginally cooler, though, so don’t expect much, yet.

Monday is mostly cloudy to overcast but the rain only rolls in late in the day. Tuesday is our best threat for heavy rain in the extended forecast. There is a solid chance many of us will end up with a widespread 1-2″ of rain from Fred. Some of those outer bands of Fred stick around into some of your Wednesday.

Saturday Morning's 8-day Planner (WVLT)

