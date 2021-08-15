Advertisement

Downpours and storms continue Monday with a First Alert later in the week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking the tropics as Fred brings us a First Alert for heavy rain
Heavy downpours Monday morning
(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The downpours and stronger storms continue into the new week as Tropical Storm Fred also makes its way into East Tennesee. A First Alert has been issued due to the heavy rain Fred could bring us.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Pockets of heavy rain and some stronger storms continue this evening and into the overnight hours. Even after midnight, heavy rain is likely along the Plateau and towards southeastern Kentucky. It could be a rainy morning commute Monday. Temperatures will start out near 70 degrees. Take it easy and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going Monday morning.

We’ll see rain throughout most of the morning hours and then those storms become more spotty by the time we get to the afternoon. Highs will only get near 84 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Some of us could see more sunshine Monday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

The outer bands of Tropical Storm Fred will start to move into our region on Tuesday. Highs will only get into the lower 80s with gloomy skies. Right now, it looks like the heaviest rain arrives Wednesday morning. There is still a lot of time for this to change since we are a few days out, but due to the heavy rain likely we have issued a First Alert. Our southern and mountain counties could pick up 2-3+ inches of rain.

First Alert for heavy rain from Fred remnants
(WVLT)

Flash flooding will be the biggest concern as Fred arrives. Scattered showers and storms look to continue Thursday and Friday as well, so we’ll have to keep an eye on the flooding threat heading throughout the rest of the work week.

Hopefully, we can get a break from this rain by the weekend.

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner
(WVLT)

