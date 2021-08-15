Driver takes door off of Georgia state trooper car, officials say
Officials said the driver failed to move over and knocked the patrol car door completely off.
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver that failed to move over took the door of a Georgia state trooper’s patrol car clean off Friday, officials with the Georgia Department of Public Safety said. “Gives a new meaning to ‘Blew the Doors Off!” officials said on Twitter.
The driver of the patrol car was unharmed, according to officials.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the announcement and reminded people to move over for first responder vehicles, saying “Thankful Georgia Trooper Forrester was unharmed! We ALL MOVE OVER!”
