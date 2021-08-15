Driver takes door off of Georgia state trooper car, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A driver that failed to move over took the door of a Georgia state trooper’s patrol car clean off Friday, officials with the Georgia Department of Public Safety said. “Gives a new meaning to ‘Blew the Doors Off!” officials said on Twitter.

Gives a new meaning to “Blew the Doors Off!” A driver failed to "Move Over" and took the door clean off TFC Forrester's patrol car. He was unharmed, thank goodness! Always Move Over for first responders or slow down if moving over is not possible due to traffic. #gsp #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/P2LyuWgDy4 — Georgia Department of Public Safety (@ga_dps) August 13, 2021

The driver of the patrol car was unharmed, according to officials.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the announcement and reminded people to move over for first responder vehicles, saying “Thankful Georgia Trooper Forrester was unharmed! We ALL MOVE OVER!”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.