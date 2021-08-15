House fire on Creek Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department were requested to assist the Claxton Fire Department with a house fire at 103 Creek Road, according to officials with Rural Metro.

Rural Metro assisted with overhaul and ensuring that there were no hidden fires within the structure of the house, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

