KCSO investigating possible drowning on Mill Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a possible drowning at a pond on the 3200 block of Mill Road, according to officials.

A call into 9-1-1 had come in around 5 p.m. Saturday stating that a male had possibly drowned. When deputies arrived, they found a male in the water and began CPR but were not able to resuscitate him, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.