KCSO investigating possible drowning on Mill Road

The Knox County Sherriff’s Department Major Crimes Unit is investigating a possible drowning at a pond on Mill Road.
Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a possible drowning at a pond on the 3200 block of Mill Road, according to officials.

A call into 9-1-1 had come in around 5 p.m. Saturday stating that a male had possibly drowned. When deputies arrived, they found a male in the water and began CPR but were not able to resuscitate him, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

