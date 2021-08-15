Knox Farmacy restaurant to temporarily close

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Farmacy will be temporarily closed due to a broken air conditioning unit in the kitchen, according to restaurant management.

Management reports their air conditioning unit has been ‘on the fritz’ and stopped working earlier this week.

“With temperatures in the kitchen regularly staying above 95°F, we cannot in good conscience ask our team members to work in such harsh and unsafe environmental conditions for extended periods of time,” management said in a release.

They will shut down after dinner on Saturday and plan to reopen on Wednesday, August 18.

“We do appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter and look forward to seeing you later in the week,” said management. “Please stay tuned to our social media accounts for updates and until then, we love y’all.”

