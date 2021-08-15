Advertisement

Rural Metro assists person after falling in ravine

The incident happened in West Knox County and the person suffered injuries, officials said.
Rural Metro responds to person in distress
Rural Metro responds to person in distress(Rural Metro)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a person in distress around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officials with the organization said. The person in distress had fallen into a ravine near a creek bed along Everett Road in West Knox County, officials said.

Rural Metro crews found the person about half a mile from the roadway and worked to carry them to an ambulance for transport, according to officials. The person suffered injuries, but officials did not disclose how severe they were.

“Great work by all the responding agencies to bring a positive outcome to the situation,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Officers respond to serious crash
One sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following Knoxville crash
Kingston Pike Crash
Officer and victim identified in fatal officer-involved crash on Kingston Pike
Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputies investigating after skeletal remains were found along...
Neighbors react after skeletal remains found in Jefferson County
Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue respond to crash
Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue respond to crash

Latest News

Heavy downpours Monday morning
Downpours and storms continue Monday with a First Alert later in the week
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
TBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect
Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
Driver knocks Georgia state trooper door clean off
Driver takes door off of Georgia state trooper car, officials say