Rural Metro assists person after falling in ravine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a person in distress around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, officials with the organization said. The person in distress had fallen into a ravine near a creek bed along Everett Road in West Knox County, officials said.

Rural Metro crews found the person about half a mile from the roadway and worked to carry them to an ambulance for transport, according to officials. The person suffered injuries, but officials did not disclose how severe they were.

“Great work by all the responding agencies to bring a positive outcome to the situation,” officials said in a Facebook post.

