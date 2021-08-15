Advertisement

Rural Metro Fire responds to East Knox County housefire

Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire on Rutledge Pike Sunday morning.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a housefire at 10022 Rutledge Pike in East Knox County early Sunday morning.

The fire was visible from the corner of the roof on the front of the building, officials with Rural Metro said. Crews were able to contain the fire to the roof and keep damage inside minimal.

At least one residence was in the basement and was not impacted by the fire, officials said.

There were no injuries and an investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

