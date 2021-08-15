Advertisement

TBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest of Samuel Rich.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Earl Rich, a suspect who was added to the Most Wanted list.

Rich is wanted for Attempted first degree murder and theft of property, according to officials.

Rich is 6-foot-tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, has blue eyes and blonde hair.

TBI officials said Rich was last seen wearing khaki short, a white striped shirt and boots and is considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of $2,500 is being offered to anyone who gives information that leads to his arrest.

Those with tips are asked to contact the TBI via phone at 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

