Advertisement

Two brothers missing from Rocky Top

Officials are searching for two brothers who were last seen on August 6, according to officials.
Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Rescue Squad is assisting the Campbell County Rescue Squad in the search for two brothers who were reported missing by their mother, according to the Chief of the Anderson County Rescue Squad.

52-year-old Daniel Scott and 44-year-old Tracey Lynn Hawkins were last seen on August 6, heading into the woods behind a business on Highway 116, wearing hiking or hunting clothes, according to officials.

They were reported missing by their mother three days later on August 9.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
Officers respond to serious crash
One sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following Knoxville crash
Kingston Pike Crash
Officer and victim identified in fatal officer-involved crash on Kingston Pike
Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputies investigating after skeletal remains were found along...
Neighbors react after skeletal remains found in Jefferson County
Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue respond to crash
Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue respond to crash

Latest News

Driver knocks Georgia state trooper door clean off
Driver takes door off of Georgia state trooper car, officials say
Rural Metro responds to fire
Rural Metro Fire responds to East Knox County housefire
Spotty to scattered storms Sunday
Better chance for storms Sunday with more rain for the new week
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Haiti native talks devastating earthquake back home