Two brothers missing from Rocky Top

ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Rescue Squad is assisting the Campbell County Rescue Squad in the search for two brothers who were reported missing by their mother, according to the Chief of the Anderson County Rescue Squad.

52-year-old Daniel Scott and 44-year-old Tracey Lynn Hawkins were last seen on August 6, heading into the woods behind a business on Highway 116, wearing hiking or hunting clothes, according to officials.

They were reported missing by their mother three days later on August 9.

This is an ongoing investigation.

