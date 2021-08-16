Advertisement

Aldi plans to hire about 20,000, raises wages

Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.
Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.(Source: Aldi)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Aldi is getting ready for the holiday season with a big hiring event.

On Monday, the discount supermarket chain announced it is hosting a “national hiring week” in September.

Aldi said it is looking for more than 20,000 workers to fill a variety of positions, including store associates, cashiers, stockers and warehouse associates.

To lure applicants in, Aldi is raising workers’ wages.

It says store and warehouse positions will now be paid “new average national starting wages” of $15 and $19 an hour, respectively, based on market and position.

Aldi’s national hiring week runs from Sept. 20 through 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
Driver knocks Georgia state trooper door clean off
Driver takes door off of Georgia state trooper car, officials say
Knox Farmacy temporarily closing
Knox Farmacy restaurant to temporarily close
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody
Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew
Moore is wanted by U.S. Marshals Service and the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office on multiple...
TBI adds Hamilton County suspect to Most Wanted list
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator
A Rocklin, California, church handed out hundreds of exemption letters Sunday for people who do...
Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges
A Rocklin, California, church handed out hundreds of exemption letters Sunday for people who do...
Church hands out vaccine exemption letters