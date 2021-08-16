Alliance House celebrates Black Women Breast Cancer Awareness week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, but the week before that, there’s a special focus on breast cancer in Black women in Knoxville. The nonprofit Alliance House Community Coalition in Knoxville is celebrating Black Women Breast Cancer Awareness week Sept. 27 through Oct. 1.

Black women are 60% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women in Tennessee, that’s worse than the national average. Alliance House founder De’Ossie Dingus spoke on what the group wants out of awareness week.

“We want to let these women know that they’re not in this by themselves. We want to let them know if, because there’s no information being circulated on one end doesn’t mean you’re forgotten. We have created a space for these for these women to operate within,” Dingus said.

Dingus and the Alliance House are raising funds to cover the cost of mammograms for women in their thirties.

There are events planned each day of the week, ending with a gala honoring survivors and raising money to cover the cost of mammograms for women in their thirties.

