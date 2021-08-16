August sees most Tennessee hospitalizations during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a statistic Tennesseans haven’t seen yet. 1,023 people across the state are hospitalized with COVID in the first fifteen days of August, according to Dr. Lisa Piercey, the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health.

Piercey said in a media briefing that in November 2020 more than 900 people were hospitalized for the full month.

She said the majority of hospital patients are unvaccinated.

”The message hasn’t changed. Vaccination is still the single best tool we have for death against serious disease or death,” said Piercey.

At the last count, for the months of May through July 88 percent of hospitalizations were unvaccinated patients and 94 percent of deaths were unvaccinated people.

Dr. Piercey also assured people the state and hospitals have taken action similar to what they did during the winter. This comes as hospital staff is in high demand since workforce numbers are low because staff are being pulled to other hospitals in Tennessee or in other states, or leaving the healthcare industry.

“Probably the most visible strategy that we have right now is starting today, using our National Guard to supplement staffing in hospitals. And so when we have personnel in our military, who can do medical procedures or have medical training and can backfill in hospitals that will help augment the staff that is already there.”

There’s 2,200 hospitalized patients for various health concerns across the state.

“It is still true that the vast majority of pediatric hospitalizations, are not COVID. Yes, our COVID pediatric hospitalizations are going up but that is not what is driving this pediatric hospitalizations. But our adult hospitalizations, are continuing to go up quite a bit, and a lot of the capacity concerns in our adult hospitals are because of COVID.”

Piercey said pediatric hospitalizations are primarily driven by RSV, a respiratory virus that can seriously affect children.

But for adults there’s other illnesses driving up the numbers.

“Heart attacks and strokes and traumas, and things that are normally in the hospital patients that are normally in the hospital, were already causing hospitals to be full.”

Dr. Piercey also warned the intensive care unit numbers are climbing rapidly.

She said a little more than 40 percent of all ICU beds in Tennessee are filled with COVID-19 patients.

If you do test positive for COVID-19 you can do monoclonal antibody therapy if you’ve had symptoms for up to 10 days. That’s where a pharmaceutical lab can manufacture antibodies needed to fight COVID-19 and give you an IV.

“It’s essentially boosting your own antibodies in your immune system. It’s been around since November of 2020. So we’ve had it for about nine months. And there are actually multiple different products and manufacturers. The best news is that it is in full supply,” said Piercey.

According to Piercey it can take about two hours to complete the infusion. Talk to your doctor if you’re interested in participating.

