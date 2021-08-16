Country Music Hall of Fame announces new members for 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Country Music Hall of Fame announced its new elected members for 2021, according to a social media posted on August 16.

The association made the announcement Monday morning.

The four artists inducted are drummer Eddie Bayers, singer-pianist-composer Ray Charles, steel guitarist Pete Drake, and mother-daughter duo The Judds.

The 2021 class brings the total Country Music Hall of Fame inductees to 146.

New members are elected annually by a panel of industry executives chosen by the Country Music Association.

Eventually the new members will be inducted formally during the Medallion Ceremony, part of the annual reunion of Country Music Hall of Fame members hosted by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame website.

