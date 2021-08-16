Advertisement

Country Music Hall of Fame announces new members for 2021

Four artists were announced as the new members-elect of 2021.
Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2021 new members (Source: WECT)
Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2021 new members (Source: WECT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Country Music Hall of Fame announced its new elected members for 2021, according to a social media posted on August 16.

The association made the announcement Monday morning.

The four artists inducted are drummer Eddie Bayers, singer-pianist-composer Ray Charles, steel guitarist Pete Drake, and mother-daughter duo The Judds.

The 2021 class brings the total Country Music Hall of Fame inductees to 146.

New members are elected annually by a panel of industry executives chosen by the Country Music Association.

Eventually the new members will be inducted formally during the Medallion Ceremony, part of the annual reunion of Country Music Hall of Fame members hosted by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
Driver knocks Georgia state trooper door clean off
Driver takes door off of Georgia state trooper car, officials say
Knox Farmacy temporarily closing
Knox Farmacy restaurant to temporarily close
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody
Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

Moore is wanted by U.S. Marshals Service and the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office on multiple...
TBI adds Hamilton County suspect to Most Wanted list
Ervin has communicated with family and made statements that she had been assaulted, officials...
Murfreesboro searching for missing woman
Tracking heavier rainfall from Fred.
Rounds of rain, storms today ahead of a First Alert with heavy rain from Fred
Legacy Parks Foundation
Legacy Parks Foundation opens new trail, Sharp’s Ridge Trail