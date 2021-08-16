Flood risk climbs with Fred: First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Flash Flood Watch is already posted for most people in East Tennessee, we already have a Flood Warning on a local river, and the heaviest rain from Fred is still coming. There are no changes to the WVLT First Alert: it’s still 3:00 p.m. Tuesday onwards to the early morning rush Wednesday.

After that, the 90s quickly return.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Fred has made its US mainland landfall and is rapidly weakening - as far as winds go. There’s still a tremendous amount of rain, and Fred’s outer bands continue to lash our coverage area. Some more storms come off-and-on through Monday evening and overnight. There’s quite a bit of persistent fog tonight, so take it slow on the roads, as fog banks could emerge in unexpected spots. Tonight’s storms should not be as severe as Saturday’s or Sunday’s. Our heat level and ‘fuel’ for storms is not as intense.

Heading to school or the office Tuesday? Best to dress for soggy weather. Early day, showers are pretty numerous with a very widespread coverage. Still, these morning showers are not as heavy. Downpours kick in after 3:00 p.m. That is the time we bring in the WVLT First Alert. Rain will slowly pull east by Tuesday night, wrapping up by 10 p.m. for most west of Interstate 75. The opposite is true for the mountains and foothills; there, it will rain all night.

Many in the mountains can expect 2-3″ or more of rain, while it will likely be under a half-an-inch on the Plateau.

The showers pull out of Tennessee before dawn BUT roads will still have standing water in some cases. Plus, there’s the fog. The First Alert therefore will not expire until 8:00 a.m. or thereabouts.

LOOKING AHEAD

There could be a few afternoon storms on a sharply hotter Wednesday. Fred is gone now. We have a few scattered storms Thursday and Friday, though the Friday rain looks like a lower chance now.

We’re right back into the 90s by early next week!

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

