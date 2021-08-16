Former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself says state investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s former top vaccine official, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, mailed a muzzle to herself one week prior to her being fired from her position, according to NewsChannel 5 in Nashville.

The investigation was overseen by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

NewsChannel 5 says the investigation finding was first reported by Axios. The state said the case was closed on Monday.

According to state documents obtained by NewsChannel 5 and Axios, Amazon was subpoenaed to release information on who sent the package. The subpoena found two accounts in Fiscus’ name, one she shared with investigators and another account used to purchase the muzzle.

“Based on the information provided to us by Amazon via subpoena, and on information derived from interviews, there is no evidence to indicate that the dog muzzle was intended to threaten Dr. Fiscus. The results of this investigation indicate that purchases from both Amazon accounts were charged to the same American Express credit card in the name of Dr. Michelle D. Fiscus,” the report says.

Fiscus rejected the findings, saying she asked Homeland Security to investigate the package and was made aware of the report on Monday afternoon. She sent NewsChannel 5 the following statement in response to the report:

“I was just made aware of the report from Homeland Security today when it was shared with me by Axios Nashville. I had requested that Homeland Security obtain a subpoena as Amazon refused to release details of the account that ordered the muzzle that was delivered to my office on July 3, 2021. We have now learned that a second Amazon account had been established under my name using what appears to be a temporary phone, possibly in Washington state. I have asked Homeland Security for the unredacted report so that I can investigate further and am awaiting their response.”

She also responded on Twitter saying " No, I didn’t send it to myself.”

Regarding the muzzle: I ASKED Homeland Security to investigate the origin. Just provided a redacted HS report by Axios Nashville. Report says a second account was made under my name from a phone in WA? Waiting on unredacted report. Hold tight. No, I didn't send it to myself. — Michelle Fiscus MD,FAAP (@drfixus) August 16, 2021

