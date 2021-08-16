The Great Smoky Mountain Institute of Tremont adding second location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, friends and supporters of The Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont came out to Marblegate Farms for a fundraising event. Some of the guests in attendance were Randy Boyd, the Claytons, the Haslams, Bill and Donna Cobble, and many others.

Former United States Senator Lamar Alexander spoke at the event as a featured speaker.

The institute’s president and CEO Catey McClary, said the Institute suffered a huge financial lost during the pandemic, but they are looking forward to the future of educating kids about the great outdoors.

“Students weren’t in school and they weren’t doing field trips. They weren’t traveling to the national park as a group, and so our program lost 85 percent of our revenue for the year. For us that’s $1.7 million dollars. We have a really bold vision for what we want to do with our second campus. We wanna do it in a way that really nature’s people’s understanding and care for the land,” said McClary.

Tremont is a nonprofit partner of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Their mission is to deliver experiential learning for youth, educators, and adults through programs that promote self-discovery, critical thinking, and effective teaching, and leadership.

To learn more about the organization and ways to donate click here.

