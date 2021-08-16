Holston Oaks apartment shooting leaves 17-year-old injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a call around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon regarding a shooting in Holston Oaks apartment complex, according to officials.

When officers arrived, there were no gunshot victims located at the scene but two vehicles and an apartment building had been stuck by gunfire, officials stated.

There were also multiple shell casings located at the front of the apartment complex.

While officers were still on the scene, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center reported a 17-year-old male arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand, officials stated.

According to KPD, it is believed that the victim was involved in the shooting that occurred at Holston Oaks apartment.

The shooting is now under active investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.