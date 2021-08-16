Advertisement

Holston Oaks apartment shooting leaves 17-year-old injured

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a call around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon regarding a shooting in Holston Oaks apartment complex, according to officials.
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be equipped with body cameras. / Source: (Knoxville Police Department)(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department responded to a call around 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon regarding a shooting in Holston Oaks apartment complex, according to officials.

When officers arrived, there were no gunshot victims located at the scene but two vehicles and an apartment building had been stuck by gunfire, officials stated.

There were also multiple shell casings located at the front of the apartment complex.

While officers were still on the scene, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center reported a 17-year-old male arrived with non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand, officials stated.

According to KPD, it is believed that the victim was involved in the shooting that occurred at Holston Oaks apartment.

The shooting is now under active investigation by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
Driver knocks Georgia state trooper door clean off
Driver takes door off of Georgia state trooper car, officials say
Knox Farmacy temporarily closing
Knox Farmacy restaurant to temporarily close
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody
Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

Tracking heavier rainfall from Fred.
Rounds of rain, storms today ahead of a First Alert with heavy rain from Fred
One dead and several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75
A damaged building in Haiti.
‘They’re really afraid’ | Death toll rises as search for survivors of Haiti earthquake continues
The Institute is looking forward to expanding and recovering following the pandemic
The Great Smoky Mountain Institute of Tremont adding second location