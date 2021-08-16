Knoxville doctors start clinical trials for RSV vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is no vaccine or treatment for the respiratory disease, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Knoxville doctors at the Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR) and the University of Tennessee Medical Center are set to start clinical trials with vaccines developed by ‘major pharmaceutical companies,’ according to AMR founder, president and principal investigator, Dr. William Smith.

Dr. Smith said RSV can be very serious or even deadly for people older than 60 years old. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported RSV as the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States.

“We realize that in terms of serious respiratory illness that RSV is pretty comparable to flu. And as a result, it results in many hospitalizations, and an in death,” Dr. Smith said. “Grandparents get it from grandchildren that get it from people in the community. And so both ways, and grandparents can give it to children. That’s the other side of the coin, so that it, it can go both ways. Currently, just the typical precautions we take around respiratory viruses in general, wearing a mask when you’re infected or when you have a respiratory illness, regardless of what it is is beneficial and helps reduce transmission to to other people. At the end of the day are our best control will be when we have an effective vaccine.”

Dr. Smith said RSV is similar to influenza, and a diagnosis should be given by a doctor, but there are no vaccines to prevent the illness and no therapies to treat it.

“The problem with RSV as compared to flu is we don’t have any therapies that are effective, and we do not have an effective vaccine at this time. And that’s why we’re involved in research programs this fall with not one, but two different RSP vaccines in the over 60 age group,” said Dr. Smith.

AMR is taking volunteers older than 60 years old to participate in the RSV vaccine clinical trails.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.