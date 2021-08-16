Knoxville Police School Resource Officer placed on leave after arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coy Lee Tucker, a Knoxville Police Department School Resource Officer, was arrested on August 14 for aggravated stalking, according to a police report.

Tucker was charged for aggravated stalking due to repeated and continued harassment of his estranged wife.

Tucker reportedly repeatedly committed unconsented contact with his wife by following, approaching, and confronting her in public and private locations, appearing at her place of work and residence, entering her property, and contacting her via cellphone and electronic communications that contained threatening language, officials stated.

According to the report, Tucker sent 59 text messages on July 7, including 45 after his wife told him to stop unless it pertained to their children.

On July 7, Tucker entered Crossfit First Creek where the victim worked then reportedly cussed and threw items at her, a report stated.

KPD told WVLT that Tucker is an active employee who was assigned as an SRO at West High School last school year. The SRO position has since been filled with another officer, officials stated.

KPD said they were aware of the arrest and Tucker, who has been with the department since 2008, is currently out on paid administrative leave and his police powers have been taken away.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.