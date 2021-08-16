Legacy Parks Foundation opens new trail, Sharp’s Ridge Trail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legacy Parks cut the ribbon on a new East Tennessee trail called Sharp’s Ridge Trail at Sharp’s Ridge Memorial park.

The new trail 1.1-mile trail bends around the west side of the ridge to connect the adaptive trails, Independence and North Loop, on the north side with the existing 4.7 miles of multi-use trails on the south side.

Officials stated the trail would provide direct access from the neighborhood on the north side to the city park, where there was no entry point before.

A two-phase grant from Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee funded Legacy Parks’ research, planning and construction of Sharp’s Ridge Playspace and adaptive trails and the newest trail, according to officials.

“Increasing access to these trails encourages community members of all ages and abilities to come together to play, socialize, participate in physical activity and connect with nature,” explained Legacy Parks’ executive director, Carol Evans. “The added benefit of this project will be strengthening community relationships by uniting neighborhoods together through this park.”

Legacy Parks will donate the trail and Playspace to the city of Knoxville to expand the city park to the north side of the ridge.

