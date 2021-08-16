Advertisement

Legacy Parks Foundation opens new trail, Sharp’s Ridge Trail

Legacy Parks cut the ribbon on a new East Tennessee trail called Sharp’s Ridge Trail at Sharp’s Ridge Memorial park.
Legacy Parks Foundation
Legacy Parks Foundation(Legacy Parks Foundation)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legacy Parks cut the ribbon on a new East Tennessee trail called Sharp’s Ridge Trail at Sharp’s Ridge Memorial park.

The new trail 1.1-mile trail bends around the west side of the ridge to connect the adaptive trails, Independence and North Loop, on the north side with the existing 4.7 miles of multi-use trails on the south side.

Officials stated the trail would provide direct access from the neighborhood on the north side to the city park, where there was no entry point before.

A two-phase grant from Trinity Health Foundation of East Tennessee funded Legacy Parks’ research, planning and construction of Sharp’s Ridge Playspace and adaptive trails and the newest trail, according to officials.

“Increasing access to these trails encourages community members of all ages and abilities to come together to play, socialize, participate in physical activity and connect with nature,” explained Legacy Parks’ executive director, Carol Evans. “The added benefit of this project will be strengthening community relationships by uniting neighborhoods together through this park.”

Legacy Parks will donate the trail and Playspace to the city of Knoxville to expand the city park to the north side of the ridge.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
Driver knocks Georgia state trooper door clean off
Driver takes door off of Georgia state trooper car, officials say
Knox Farmacy temporarily closing
Knox Farmacy restaurant to temporarily close
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody
Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

Ervin has communicated with family and made statements that she had been assaulted, officials...
Murfreesboro searching for missing woman
Tracking heavier rainfall from Fred.
Rounds of rain, storms today ahead of a First Alert with heavy rain from Fred
TBI Nashville
TBI investigating Greene County officer-involved shooting
KPD also stated they were aware of the arrest and Tucker, who has been with the department...
Knoxville Police School Resource Officer placed on leave after arrest