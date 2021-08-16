More trails open for cyclists, riders, hikers in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can now explore around nine miles of wooded trails around Sharp’s Ridge in North Knoxville, with the latest mile officially opening Monday morning.

The Lincoln Trail Extension is made possible via Legacy Parks Foundation, with a grant from the Trinity Health Foundation, and ongoing maintenance by the city of Knoxville. The Lincoln Trail is designed to be wide and smooth enough to allow wheelchair access and a variety of cycling options.

“More inclusive for people who have motorized wheelchairs. There’s different types of bikes for people who move differently.” explained cyclist Rebecca McNeeley who also worked on building the newest section of the trail. She said that included lots of public input. She appreciates that the rugged trail is accessible to people in Knoxville, without the longer drive necessary to reach other trails in the Smokies and surrounding areas.

The city and the Legacy Parks Foundation have been cooperating on the project to create more connection between various neighborhoods surrounding Sharp’s Ridge. The trails are all part of what is officially called Sharp’s Ridge Veterans Memorial Park, including adaptive trails and Sharp’s Ridge Playspace.

Knoxville Parks and Recreation Director Sheryl Ely said, “you have a housing apartment on the north side. You have a neighborhood on the south side. Making those connections kind of brings people together.” Executive Director Carol Evans of the Legacy Parks Foundation said, “This trail, the Lincoln. And really it’s the Lincoln Extension, connects the Oakwood Lincoln Park community with the north side of the ridge now.”

This accessible trail is open to the public and offers outdoor recreation for anyone willing to give it a try. McNeeley said she enjoys cycling as fitness that is easier on her joints than hiking and very relaxing. “It’s meditation. It’s endorphines.” The trails are also favorites of the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club.

