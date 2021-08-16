Murfreesboro searching for missing woman
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for Kaitlin Ervin who was reported missing on August 7.
Police said that Ervin has communicated with family and made statements that she had been assaulted.
She was last believed to be in North Nashville, according to officials.
Ervin has been added to the National Crime Information Center as a missing and endangered person.
If you have any information regarding Kaitlin Ervin, contact Det. Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
