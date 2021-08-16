Advertisement

Murfreesboro searching for missing woman

Ervin has communicated with family and made statements that she had been assaulted, officials stated.(Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is searching for Kaitlin Ervin who was reported missing on August 7.

Police said that Ervin has communicated with family and made statements that she had been assaulted.

She was last believed to be in North Nashville, according to officials.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen Kaitlin Elaine Ervin? Ervin went missing Aug. 7. She is listed as a missing and endangered person. Contact Det. Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

Posted by Murfreesboro TN Police Department on Monday, August 16, 2021

Ervin has been added to the National Crime Information Center as a missing and endangered person.

If you have any information regarding Kaitlin Ervin, contact Det. Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

