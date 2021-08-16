Advertisement

One dead, several injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75

One dead and several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
One dead and several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75(Rural Metro Fire)
By Claire Lewis
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multivehicle wreck on I-75. Officials found one person dead at the scene and several others injured. It happened Sunday night at about 11:20. Rural Metro, Knox County Metro, and AMR responded to the scene between Emory Road and Raccoon Valley. All the injured were brought to a trauma center.

According to Rural Metro Fire, northbound lanes of I-75 will be closed for several hours Monday morning.

Rural Metro is asking everyone to drive with caution with bad weather conditions on the way.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver knocks Georgia state trooper door clean off
Driver takes door off of Georgia state trooper car, officials say
Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
Knox Farmacy temporarily closing
Knox Farmacy restaurant to temporarily close
Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody

Latest News

A damaged building in Haiti.
‘They’re really afraid’ | Death toll rises as search for survivors of Haiti earthquake continues
The Institute is looking forward to expanding and recovering following the pandemic
The Great Smoky Mountain Institute of Tremont adding second location
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody
Grant Frerking
30 Days 30 Vols - Grant Frerking