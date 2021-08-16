One dead, several injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a multivehicle wreck on I-75. Officials found one person dead at the scene and several others injured. It happened Sunday night at about 11:20. Rural Metro, Knox County Metro, and AMR responded to the scene between Emory Road and Raccoon Valley. All the injured were brought to a trauma center.

According to Rural Metro Fire, northbound lanes of I-75 will be closed for several hours Monday morning.

Rural Metro is asking everyone to drive with caution with bad weather conditions on the way.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.