PGA has Skinns in the game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Congratulations are in order for to former ⁦‪Vol golfer David Skinns. David earned his PGA tour card this weekend by winning the Pinnacle bank Championship, the final event of the Korn Ferry tour season. That got him a Top-25 tour finish and PGA Tour card.

17th-year pro @SkinnsyGolf needed a win @PinnBankGolf to secure his first @PGATOUR card via The 25.



He did just that. 🏆 🎓#TOURBound pic.twitter.com/w1sZeBQWg6 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) August 16, 2021

It is better late than never for David Skinns! Now 39 years of age, he has been grinding for 16 years to make the show. Skinns was even working for Doordash, we’re told just 8 months ago. That is absolutely what persistence is all about. Congrats again David!

