Advertisement

Rounds of rain, storms today ahead of a First Alert with heavy rain from Fred

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says the widespread heavy rain arrives Tuesday.
Tracking heavier rainfall from Fred.
Tracking heavier rainfall from Fred.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Batches of rain and storms continue to move in today, but the more widespread and heavier rainfall from Fred arrives Tuesday kicking off our WVLT First Alert that will last into early Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with a 60% coverage in rain and storms. This can create some slowdowns on the roads. Temperatures start the day around 70 degrees.

The rain and storms are more scattered the rest of today, with a 40% coverage through the afternoon to early evening. It actually picks up again around sunset. Today’s high is around 84 degrees.

Tonight comes with a 60% coverage of our area in rain and some storms, again. We’ll drop to around 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tracking heavy downpours from Fred
Tracking heavy downpours from Fred(WVLT)

The outer bands of Tropical Storm Fred move into our region on Tuesday, kicking off the WVLT First Alert. We’re climbing to an 80% coverage midday on, with some of the heaviest rainfall Tuesday afternoon and evening, which could cause some issues on the roads. We’ll only be around 76 degrees now for Tuesday, because of this slightly earlier arrival of widespread rain. The WVLT First Alert continues into Wednesday morning, when we’ll collect one to three inches of rainfall, with the heaviest rainfall potential between the Valley and Smoky Mountains still. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern as Fred arrives.

Scattered showers and storms look to continue Thursday and Friday as well, so we’ll have to keep an eye on the flooding threat heading throughout the rest of the work week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
Driver knocks Georgia state trooper door clean off
Driver takes door off of Georgia state trooper car, officials say
Knox Farmacy temporarily closing
Knox Farmacy restaurant to temporarily close
Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody

Latest News

Heavy downpours Monday morning
Downpours and storms continue Monday with a First Alert later in the week
Spotty to scattered storms Sunday
Better chance for storms Sunday with more rain for the new week
From 'Fred's' rain shield
Still hot & humid Saturday but then it’s all about Fred
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks some much needed rain from the tropical system, plus those...
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks some much needed rain from the tropical system, plus those cooler temps you’ve been asking for!