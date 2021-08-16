TBI adds Hamilton County suspect to Most Wanted list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added Edward Laster Moore Jr. to the Most Wanted list on August 16.

Moore is wanted by U.S. Marshals Service and the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office on multiple TBI charges, according to officials.

According to the TBI, Moore is wanted for assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, federal attempt to possess controlled substances with intent to distribute and aggravated assault on law enforcement.

Moore should be considered armed and dangerous.

A $2,500 reward will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest of Moore.

