TBI investigating Greene County officer-involved shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of a Greene county woman from Sullivan County Sherriff’s Office on Sunday evening.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sullivan County deputies said they spotted Katelyn L. Harris, who they knew to have outstanding felony warrants, traveling along John B Dennis Highway in Kingsport.

Officers said that a traffic stop was initiated but Harris refused to stop and ran from deputies, eventually traveling on I-81 into Greene County.

Harris drove down Exit 44, turned down Jearoldstown Road, and eventually ran off the roadway. When this occurred, a passenger got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody, officials stated.

Police said that during the encounter, deputies noticed Harris had a firearm, after ordering her to drop her weapon, she reportedly put her vehicle in reverse and accelerated toward officers, three deputies fired shots, striking Harris.

Officials said that Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI agents are investigating this incident independently to determine the series of events leading to the shooting.

