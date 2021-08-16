Advertisement

TBI investigating Greene County officer-involved shooting

Katelyn Harris was pronounced dead at the scene after three deputies shot her.
TBI Nashville
TBI Nashville(TBI)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting of a Greene county woman from Sullivan County Sherriff’s Office on Sunday evening.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sullivan County deputies said they spotted Katelyn L. Harris, who they knew to have outstanding felony warrants, traveling along John B Dennis Highway in Kingsport.

Officers said that a traffic stop was initiated but Harris refused to stop and ran from deputies, eventually traveling on I-81 into Greene County.

Harris drove down Exit 44, turned down Jearoldstown Road, and eventually ran off the roadway. When this occurred, a passenger got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody, officials stated.

Police said that during the encounter, deputies noticed Harris had a firearm, after ordering her to drop her weapon, she reportedly put her vehicle in reverse and accelerated toward officers, three deputies fired shots, striking Harris.

Officials said that Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI agents are investigating this incident independently to determine the series of events leading to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
Driver knocks Georgia state trooper door clean off
Driver takes door off of Georgia state trooper car, officials say
Knox Farmacy temporarily closing
Knox Farmacy restaurant to temporarily close
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for Samuel Rich.
‘Armed and dangerous’ most wanted suspect in custody
Pastor Jake Moore
Executive pastor of Greenville megachurch arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

KPD also stated they were aware of the arrest and Tucker, who has been with the department...
Knoxville Police School Resource Officer placed on leave after arrest
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Holston Oaks apartment shooting leaves 17-year-old injured
Tracking heavier rainfall from Fred.
Rounds of rain, storms today ahead of a First Alert with heavy rain from Fred
One dead and several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75