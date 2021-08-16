TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Shelby County woman with medical condition

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The TBI issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman Monday. 67-year-old Shirley McChristion is missing out of northeast Shelby County, officials said.

McChristion is 5-foot-2 and has brown eyes and black hair, officials said. She was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white striped tank top and white tennis shoes, according to TBI officials.

McChristion has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return home, officials said.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

