Tennessee lawmakers comment on situation in Afghanistan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennessee state representatives have commented on various platforms on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. The Taliban have taken power in the country just two weeks before the United States was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a 20-year war.

Insurgents from all across the country have captured all major cities in a matter of days.

Below is a collection of all their public statements on the subject.

U.S. Congressman Tim Burchett:

“The international community watched this weekend as Taliban terrorists took over Afghanistan following President Biden’s botched withdrawal. Now, the Taliban controls the military hardware we left behind while thousands of American soldiers are rushing back to the country to evacuate the remaining American citizens. Our troops should be coming home from Afghanistan, but President Biden’s failure as commander-in-chief has them heading right back.”

U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann:

“The tragic and horrific situation in Afghanistan has been caused by President Biden’s reckless, hasty retreat of U.S. forces. Americans support concluding endless wars, but the American People cannot support the irresponsible way President Biden has abandoned Afghanistan to the brutal rule of the Taliban.

President Biden and his Administration bear full responsibility for the nightmare we are witnessing in Afghanistan. America and our allies are less safe because of this President’s decisions as Commander in Chief.”

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn:

“Biden’s precipitous withdrawal of U.S. troops has jeopardized our national security and pushed millions of Afghan women, children, and those who worked as U.S. military interpreters directly into harm’s way. This is an utter disaster.”

“The rapid destruction of legitimate governance in Afghanistan could have been avoided. In a matter of weeks, the Taliban has unraveled twenty years of progress made by American servicemembers.”

U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty:

“While American support responsibly concluding endless wars, they cannot support the way that the Biden administration’s retreat from Afghanistan has unfolded. President Biden focused on the press release, not the plan. The desire to mark the twentieth anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a complete withdraw of all U.S. forces overtook the serious planning and negotiation necessary to avoid the outcome we are witnessing today. The collapse of Afghanistan, where thousand of U.S. service members made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our nation, will pave the way for terrorists to return to power in the same place that the 9/11 attacks were masterminded. It will also cause our allies-and adversaries-to question our resolve as a nation.

With the Taliban taking control of Bagram Air Base-the hub of U.S. Military presence in Afghanistan for two decades- and freeing prisoners, including terrorists, with the Afghan president fleeing, and with Kabul surrounded, it’s only a matter of time before the Afghan people are back under the brutal control of the Taliban as the terrorist threats to America’s homeland once again increase. As a former U.S. ambassador responsible for the lives of all under my chief of mission authority, I urge this administration to stop spinning and deflecting responsibility for President Biden’s poor decision-making and instead focus entirely on keeping Americans in Afghanistan secure until they are home safely.

I’m angry. The American people are angry. And our brave members of the U.S. Armed Forces deserve far better. It will be incumbent upon this administration to explain soon why it led from behind and allowed terrorists to prevail.”

Representative Scott DesJarlais from District 4:

“President Biden is pulling all US troops out of Afghanistan on August 31st with no plan to keep terrorist groups like the Taliban under control. The US needs a strategic troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Not an arbitrarily set deadline for the sake of scoring political points.”

U.S. Representative Mark Green from District 7:

“But speaking about problems, we got some today, like a president who has no understanding of foreign policy. This is what’s happening in Afghanistan is probably the biggest foreign policy debacle since the Bay of Pigs invasion, another Democrat, by the way. We’ve got to very quickly reestablish our relationships with our allies because right now, who knows what they’re thinking and thank you Joe Biden for that. This withdrawal, based on a clock and not on conditions on the ground, has been an utter failure. It’s a failure of this President, he owns this. So, driving around Tennessee today meeting with folks in our state. We’re all a little shocked, angry. Those of us who served in lost brothers and sisters in arms there, we are deeply saddened by this and prayerful for the few that are remaining and for the men and women in harm’s way trying to protect them and save their lives. God bless them, and God bless America.”

U.S. Representative David Kustoff from District 8:

“President Biden’s strategy in Afghanistan, and lack thereof, has put many innocent lives at risk and has enabled the Taliban to enact complete chaos and brutal violence. These last few days and today in Afghanistan resemble the fall of Saigon, a dark time in American and international history. It is evident that there was no clear American strategy from the Biden Administration to wind down American troops from Afghanistan. Without a doubt, there has been a clear dereliction of duty and responsibility demonstrated by President Biden and members of his administration. Because of President Biden’s poor planning and lack of leadership, the world is a much more dangerous place today.”

