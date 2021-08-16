‘They’re really afraid’ | Death toll rises as search for survivors of Haiti earthquake continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Haitians continue to sift through rubble hoping for signs of life, following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the island nation Saturday.

”There’s nothing like for them to survive, we don’t know where they’re getting help from,” said Destin Jean Baptiste who works with the School of the Hand of God in Haiti.

Baptiste painted a picture of the struggles people in the country are working through, as they work to find clarity in an incredibly confusing situation.

”We have like no authority to take over and talk with the people or to help them,” said Jean Baptiste.

The earthquake hit nearly 80 miles from the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince, making responding help seemingly light-years away.

”They’re really afraid, they’re really scared right now. Most of the time people run out they don’t know, they don’t know what’s gonna happen,” said Jean Baptiste.

While medical help is needed, many roads to the southern countryside were blocked by gangs.

Now with those gangs understanding the severity of the situation, some help is beginning to flow, but the cries for help are still loud.

”But you know there is no hospital, there is no clinic, there is nothing around but we are really in need,” said Jean Baptiste.

