Downpours from Fred’s remnants bring a Flash Flood Watch, First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred spin through the region, a First Alert is in effect for downpours that can lead to flash flooding. The trend for scattered storms at times returns the rest of this week, and 90s find us again in this 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rounds of rain increase from light to moderate to heavy at times as we go through the day.

Don’t forget the rain gear this morning, as it really just picks up this morning and continues all day, especially in the Valley and East. We’re starting the day around 70 degrees. Some slowdowns are possible with wet roads for many during the morning commute.

The bands of heaviest rainfall spin through this afternoon to evening, which is why the WVLT First Alert starts at 3 PM. Flash flooding is a concern, plus general runoff issues, ponding on roads, and creeks, streams, and rivers rising. We’re only warming to around 74 degrees, with persistent rain. This is showers on the Plateau, but soggy in the Valley and East.

Tonight calms down, with clouds and a few showers by the morning, but the Flash Flood Watch continues as we monitor any potential leftover issues. The low will be around 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday comes with more clearing and isolated rain and storms can pop-up in the afternoon, as temperatures bounce back to 87 degrees.

Scattered storms move in Thursday afternoon, and a few stronger storms are possible, with a high of 86 degrees. Scattered storms are actually developing and moving through at times Thursday night through Friday as well. Highs are still around 86 degrees both days and steamy.

Saturday is a couple of degrees cooler, with scattered rain and throughout the day. Then the heating picks back up Sunday with only isolated storm chances.

We’re right back into the 90s by early next week!

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.