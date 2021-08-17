Former Fentress County Deputy Finance Director sentenced on theft charges

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Fentress County Deputy Finance Director Kellye Rhea Crabtree was sentenced to serve 12 years in Tennessee Department of Corrections custody Monday, officials with Tennessee’s Eighth judicial district said. The sentencing came after Crabtree pled guilty to multiple theft charges.

Crabtree was sentenced for theft of property valued at more than $60,000 and official misconduct convictions after she used a Walmart Community Credit Card to make unauthorized purchases totaling $237,615.99, officials said. The purchases were made while Crabtree was working for the Fentress County Finance Department, according to a release.

Crabtree also issued unauthorized checks to herself while acting as treasurer of the Kirby Johnson Memorial Ballpark, officials said. She was charged with theft of property valued at more than $1,000 for her actions.

The case was investigated by Fentress County Government, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury, according to a release.

