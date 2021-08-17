Free prostate cancer screenings being offered in August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center will be offering free prostate cancer screenings in August.

The screening will be at various locations throughout East Tennessee.

According to Dr. Wesley White, a urologic oncologist at UT Medical Center, registration is required.

The free screenings are being conducted on August 14, 18, 21, and August 26 at the following locations:

Sat., Aug. 14 | 9-11 a.m. Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex 1740 Texas Ave. Knoxville, TN 37921

Wed., Aug. 18 | 3-5 p.m. UT Medical Center’s Regional Health Center—Lenoir City; 2nd Floor5779 Creekwood Park Blvd. Lenoir City, TN 37772

Sat., Aug. 21 | 8-11 a.m. UT Medical Center’s Cancer Institute – Building F – 1st Floor 1926 Alcoa Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920

Thurs., Aug. 26 | 3:45-4:45 p.m. UT Medical Center’s Regional Health Center—Sevierville; 1st Floor 1130 Middle Creek Rd. Sevierville, TN 37862

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.