Advertisement

Free prostate cancer screenings being offered in August

The University of Tennessee Medical Center will be hosting the free screenings.
Free Prostate Cancer Screenings Being Offered in August
Free Prostate Cancer Screenings Being Offered in August(WVLT)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Medical Center will be offering free prostate cancer screenings in August.

The screening will be at various locations throughout East Tennessee.

According to Dr. Wesley White, a urologic oncologist at UT Medical Center, registration is required.

The free screenings are being conducted on August 14, 18, 21, and August 26 at the following locations:

  • Sat., Aug. 14 | 9-11 a.m. Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex 1740 Texas Ave. Knoxville, TN 37921
  • Wed., Aug. 18 | 3-5 p.m. UT Medical Center’s Regional Health Center—Lenoir City; 2nd Floor5779 Creekwood Park Blvd. Lenoir City, TN 37772
  • Sat., Aug. 21 | 8-11 a.m. UT Medical Center’s Cancer Institute – Building F – 1st Floor 1926 Alcoa Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920
  • Thurs., Aug. 26 | 3:45-4:45 p.m. UT Medical Center’s Regional Health Center—Sevierville; 1st Floor 1130 Middle Creek Rd. Sevierville, TN 37862

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD also stated they were aware of the arrest and Tucker, who has been with the department...
Knoxville Police School Resource Officer placed on leave after arrest
Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
One dead and several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75
Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2021 new members (Source: WECT)
Country Music Hall of Fame announces new members for 2021
State investigation says former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself
Former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself says state investigation

Latest News

Tracking tropical rain
Downpours from Fred’s remnants bring a Flash Flood Watch, First Alert
Man arrested after running from police, driving stolen vehicle
Man arrested after running from police, trying to crash into officers
Tennessee sending National Guard to hospitals across the state to help with staffing
First day in full pads during fall camp at Haslam Field on the UT campus
Vols prep second scrimmage of camp