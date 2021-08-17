Heavy rainfall will continue through the evening, flooding possible

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rainfall from what’s left of Fred continues to move through the region and will cause some flooding issues as we move closer to sunset. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is posted until Wednesday morning for possible flooding.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s been a soggy day across most of Tennessee and North Carolina with more than an inch of rainfall reported in areas from Athens to Knoxville, while Madisonville has seen more than two inches. We should plan to see another inch to two inches of rain by the time we reach Wednesday evening. That means some areas could see localized flooding issues.

Until Wednesday morning. (WVLT)

Right now, the Pigeon River and the French Broad River have a flood warning for them, but only expected to impact some farmland on Highway 25/70 and in the community of Edwina. Jimtown Road may be affected.

French Broad River & Pigeon River near Newport. (WVLT)

Any storm could spin up a brief Tornado, especially closer to Western North Carolina which is under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Overnight we’ll keep rain in the forecast until early on Wednesday morning when the bulk of the rain from Fred pulls north. The Flash Flood Watch continues as we monitor any potential leftover issues. The low will be around 69 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

More scattered rain and storms are in the forecast moving into Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. As with any of these storms we’ll see some brief heavy rainfall and small hail a possibility.

Once we hit Sunday and the first of next week, we’ll dry things out just a bit, but we crank the heat back up as we get back into the low 90s for the high in the afternoon. Hot and muggy weather will return for mid-August.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Scattered rain continues and then the heat returns. (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.