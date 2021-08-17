“Joe” the sloth celebrates 2nd birthday at Zoo Knoxville
The zoo is holding a party for the sloth on Wednesday August 18th at 2pm in the Clayton Family ARC at Zoo Knoxville.
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Zoo is celebrating a special birth for its two-toed sloth.
The zoo says “Joe” the sloth is celebrating his second birthday.
The zoo is holding a party for the sloth on Wednesday August 18th at 2pm in the Clayton Family ARC at Zoo Knoxville.
Joe will also be indulging in a watermelon cake for the big occasion!
Guests are invited to join in for the celebration.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.