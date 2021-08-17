Advertisement

“Joe” the sloth celebrates 2nd birthday at Zoo Knoxville

The zoo is holding a party for the sloth on Wednesday August 18th at 2pm in the Clayton Family ARC at Zoo Knoxville.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Zoo is celebrating a special birth for its two-toed sloth.

The zoo says “Joe” the sloth is celebrating his second birthday.

Linne's two-toed sloth Joe will celebrate his second birthday at @zooknoxville on Wednesday August 18th, 2021 at 2pm. You can visit him at the Clayton Family ARC Campus to join in the fun!

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Monday, August 16, 2021

The zoo is holding a party for the sloth on Wednesday August 18th at 2pm in the Clayton Family ARC at Zoo Knoxville.

Joe will also be indulging in a watermelon cake for the big occasion!

Guests are invited to join in for the celebration.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD also stated they were aware of the arrest and Tucker, who has been with the department...
Knoxville Police School Resource Officer placed on leave after arrest
Tracy and Scott Hawkins
Two brothers missing from Rocky Top
One dead and several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle wreck on I-75
State investigation says former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself
Former vaccine official Dr. Michelle Fiscus sent muzzle to herself says state investigation
Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2021 new members (Source: WECT)
Country Music Hall of Fame announces new members for 2021

Latest News

Ole Smoky Distillery recognized in list of America’s fastest growing private companies
Ole Smoky Distillery in list of America’s fastest growing private companies
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is hosting its annual Mayday Radio-thon and open...
Second Harvest hosting West Knoxville food distribution event
WVLT News earned the national honors in the Sports Reporting and Feature Reporting categories...
WVLT News honored with 2 National Murrow Awards
The zoo is holding a party for the sloth on Wednesday August 18th at 2pm in the Clayton Family...
“Joe” the sloth celebrates 2nd birthday at Zoo Knoxville