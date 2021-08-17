“Joe” the sloth celebrates 2nd birthday at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Zoo is celebrating a special birth for its two-toed sloth.

The zoo says “Joe” the sloth is celebrating his second birthday.

The zoo is holding a party for the sloth on Wednesday August 18th at 2pm in the Clayton Family ARC at Zoo Knoxville.

Joe will also be indulging in a watermelon cake for the big occasion!

Guests are invited to join in for the celebration.

