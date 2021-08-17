Knox County Council PTA Scholarship winners announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Council PTA has announced their 2021 scholarship winners.

In total, seventeen scholarships were given out.

Two out of the 17 scholarships are labelled the Jablonski Education Needs Scholarship. These scholarships are given to students with special needs who have also earned the scholarship. The scholarships are paid for by Mr. Jim Jablonski in honor of his wife and son.

The 2021 winners are:

Emma Adkins - Jablonski Educational Needs Scholarship - Bearden High School

Keegan Bales - KCC PTA Scholarship - Powell High School

Caroline Brown - KCC PTA Scholarship Sponsored by Jablonksi Family - Hardin Valley Academy

Caelin Cole - KCC PTA Scholarship - Powell High School

Ethan Crawford - KCC PTA Scholarship Sponsored by Jablonksi Family - Karns High School

Maggie Kirkland - KCC PTA Scholarship - Powell High School

Hayden Liford - KCC PTA Scholarship - Powell High School

Katherine Luttrell - KCC PTA Scholarship - Halls High School

Meghan McCarty - Jablonski Educational Needs Scholarship - West High School

Brycen Mckeehan - KCC PTA Scholarship - Carter High School

Eliza McWhirter - KCC PTA Scholarship - Farragut High School

Erin Mee - KCC PTA Scholarship - Farragut High School

Christian Pack - KCC PTA Scholarship Sponsored by Jablonksi Family - Halls High School

Kendal Patty - KCC PTA Scholarship Sponsored by Jablonksi Family - Powell High School

Archana Ramesh - KCC PTA Scholarship - Farragut High School

Jeremiah Wells - KCC PTA Scholarship - Hardin Valley Academy

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.