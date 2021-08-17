Advertisement

Knox County Council PTA Scholarship winners announced

Seventeen scholarships were given out.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Council PTA has announced their 2021 scholarship winners.

In total, seventeen scholarships were given out.

Two out of the 17 scholarships are labelled the Jablonski Education Needs Scholarship. These scholarships are given to students with special needs who have also earned the scholarship. The scholarships are paid for by Mr. Jim Jablonski in honor of his wife and son.

The 2021 winners are:

  • Emma Adkins - Jablonski Educational Needs Scholarship - Bearden High School
  • Keegan Bales - KCC PTA Scholarship - Powell High School
  • Caroline Brown - KCC PTA Scholarship Sponsored by Jablonksi Family - Hardin Valley Academy
  • Caelin Cole - KCC PTA Scholarship - Powell High School
  • Ethan Crawford - KCC PTA Scholarship Sponsored by Jablonksi Family - Karns High School
  • Maggie Kirkland - KCC PTA Scholarship - Powell High School
  • Hayden Liford - KCC PTA Scholarship - Powell High School
  • Katherine Luttrell - KCC PTA Scholarship - Halls High School
  • Meghan McCarty - Jablonski Educational Needs Scholarship - West High School
  • Brycen Mckeehan - KCC PTA Scholarship - Carter High School
  • Eliza McWhirter - KCC PTA Scholarship - Farragut High School
  • Erin Mee - KCC PTA Scholarship - Farragut High School
  • Christian Pack - KCC PTA Scholarship Sponsored by Jablonksi Family - Halls High School
  • Kendal Patty - KCC PTA Scholarship Sponsored by Jablonksi Family - Powell High School
  • Archana Ramesh - KCC PTA Scholarship - Farragut High School
  • Jeremiah Wells - KCC PTA Scholarship - Hardin Valley Academy

