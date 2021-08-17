Advertisement

Knoxville man in hospital after trying to help victims in I-75 multi-vehicle crash

“I’m so proud of him,” said a Knoxville man’s sister after he was sent to the hospital while trying to help victims of a car crash.
Jessie Goforth
Jessie Goforth(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being hit by a car during a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 75 Sunday.

Jessie Goforth, a father of two, was on the scene as a car swerved to avoid a fallen tree that night, his sister Christina Balkis told WVLT News. He saw the car drive off the interstate and crash, so he decided to stop and help. She said he was trying to help the car’s occupants before oncoming traffic hit them.

Another car, also trying to avoid the tree, swerved into Goforth, Balkins said. He was on the phone with 911 and trying to help the other car when the crash happened, she said.

“That car tried to swerve not to hit the tree,” she said. The car then hit both Goforth and another man who was trying to help.

Goforth is in the hospital with “too many staples to count” in his scalp and had surgery on his leg Monday, Balkins said. She also said she’s proud of him for trying to help.

“I’m so upset and helpless, but I’m so proud of him,” she said.

Balkins said her brother is the type of person who would stop to help anyone.

“Anyone who meets him, he leaves a dent in their heart,” she said.

Balkins set up a GoFundMe to help her brother pay for medical bills and replace his car that was hit in the crash after he pulled over. She said she isn’t sure when her brother will make it out of the hospital.

“Who knows how long he’ll be in the hospital?” she said.

Balkins is currently in Florida, and said she cannot help her brother in person because she just had surgery herself. Instead, she told WVLT News that she’s hoping the community can come together and offer help.

“Any little bit helps, thoughts, prayers or even just five dollars,” she said.

