Knoxville police looking for alleged credit card thief
The two are suspected of stealing a credit card and using it at a Knoxville gas station.
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for two people they say used stolen credit cards at a Knoxville gas station. The two people allegedly used the cards at the Kenjo off Central Avenue Pike, and allegedly stole them from a car on Marion Street.
Those with information about the suspects are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at http://www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org/ or via the P3 Tips app.
