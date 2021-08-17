Laurel Falls congestion project to begin Sept. 7

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains Nation Park officials announced Tuesday that the Laurel Falls Congestion Management Pilot Project will go into place next month. Under the new rules, parking at the trail will be available by reservation only from Sept. 7 through Oct. 3.

The goal of the project is to minimize congestion on the trail, since it is one of the park’s most popular places to hike.

“The 1.3-mile trail is one of the most popular trails in the park with more than 375,000 visits in 2020,” the announcement said.

During the timeframe, parking will only be allowed by reservation and no parking will be allowed along Little River Road, which is nearby the parking area. Reservations are going to be offered in two-hour time blocks for $14.

Park leaders asked for input on the project last month. Superintendent Cassius Cash spoke on how the comments went into designing the project.

“I want to thank the public for providing great feedback throughout the process of developing this pilot project,” said Superintendent Cash. “The concept was borne out of public workshops last fall and further refined after the latest public meeting as we strive to address safety and congestion challenges at this busy site.”

Those interested in purchasing a pass to park at the trailhead can do so on recreation.gov.

